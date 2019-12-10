Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His ‘Magical’ Wedding: My 'Ancestors Were Watching Over Us'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian rose with the sun on their wedding morning.

On Tuesday, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor joined Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime show and revealed that he and his wife planned their “magical” nuptials to take place early in the morning — 8 a.m., with photos taken at 7:45 a.m.

“We had an early morning wedding, in Hawaii, on the cliffs there in Kauai and it was very private and it was the best,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“We wanted to have an early morning wedding, that way we said the vows, get it over with,” Johnson explained. “And then by 10, 11 o’clock, we’re hanging, having brunch with the family — and we had it [the wedding] done.”

“Plus, in Hawaii at that time, it’s a beautiful time,” he continued. “With us, and my ancestors watching over us, I mean it was truly a magical, magical time.”

The 47-year-old actor married his longtime love on Aug. 18. in a top-secret wedding, managing to keep their special day out of the press and to themselves.

“No one knew,” he said in an interview with WSJ. magazine earlier this month. “I was shocked but so grateful. My life is so loud and noisy; the fact that it was quiet was a big win.”

They couple had just a few people in attendance, including Johnson’s friend and producing partner Hiram Garcia — his ex-wife Dany Garcia’s brother — his mother, and his two kids with Hashian, 35: daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1.

The two first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007.

Johnson was previously married to film producer Garcia for 10 years. The former couple, who share daughter Simone, 18, split amicably in 2007.

The actor has recently been promoting his upcoming movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which hits theaters Dec. 20.