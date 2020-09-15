Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Dwayne Johnson Reflects on Not Knowing What to Write for His Late Father's Eulogy

Dwayne Johnson is reflecting on the challenges that came with speaking at his late father's funeral.

In the latest episode of the 48-year-old actor's YouTube series, Behind the Lens, Johnson prepares to speak at the funeral of his father, Rocky Johnson, who died earlier this year in January.

"I remember saying, 'I have no idea what to say for my dad's eulogy,'" Johnson says in the clip. "I started jotting a few things down and I delivered a eulogy two hours later."

Johnson's father was a Canadian professional wrestler who died at age 75.

World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed the news of his death on their website, writing at the time, “WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has passed away at age 75."

The Moana star paid tribute to his father on social media earlier this year, where he shared a clip from his father's funeral services and the eulogy he gave on Instagram.

"I wish I had one more shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands," he wrote in the caption of his post. "But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully."

Behind the Lens features a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Johnson’s new book, The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World, and is a collaboration with Hiram Garcia, Johnson’s longtime collaborator, photographer and producing partner.

"This entire book captures so many moments — some I knew you were taking, some I didn't know you were taking,” Johnson says in the clip as he discusses the project with Hiram.

Alongside sadder moments of the wrestler-turned-actor's life, the series also captures some happier moments, including his marriage to wife Lauren Hashian in 2019.

In one lighthearted moment from the episode, Johnson also reveals how many thought that he was going to propose to his then-girlfriend when he bent down to pick up his daughter, Jasmine, during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony back in 2017.

"I walked towards Lauren and I start to bend down and my mom and Lauren thought I was going to propose!" he shares in the clip. "They were like, 'Ahhhh ...' I went, 'Come here, let me [take] Jazzy.'"