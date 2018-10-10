Dwayne Johnson to Play Folklore Legend John Henry, His 'Childhood Hero,' in New Netflix Movie

Dwayne Johnson is making his childhood dream real — and keeping plenty busy.

The actor, 46, announced on Instagram that he would be portraying popular American folklore figure John Henry in an upcoming movie for Netflix. The project will re-team Johnson with his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan.

“Inspired to bring to life one of my childhood heroes, John Henry, in JOHN HENRY & THE STATESMEN,” Johnson wrote. “In this movie, I’ll lead an ensemble of the most popular folklore figures and legends from different cultures around the world.”

“The legend of JOHN HENRY’S strength, endurance, dignity and cultural pride was instilled in my DNA at a very young age. My dad would sing “Big John” to me every time he would put me to bed. At bedtime most children get loving nursery rhyme songs — I got this,” Johnson continued, adding the lyrics to the rhyme his dad would sing.

“Gonna be a lot of fun bringing these legends to life. My childhood hero. The steel driving man and his disruptive band of international folklore legends,” he finished.

The new project adds to Johnson’s already packed slate.

He just wrapped filming on Disney’s Jungle Cruise and will soon start production on Jumanji 2. He also has the standalone Fast and Furious movie titled Hobbs and Shaw, which he’s currently filming, as well as DC superhero movie Black Adam.

Johnson will also be stepping into the shoes of adventure character Doc Savage in the coming years and recently announced he’d be playing Hawaiian King Kamehameha in an upcoming movie from Forrest Gump and Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis.