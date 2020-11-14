Dwayne Johnson's Moana Track Hits Major Milestone, Says Daughter Is 'Real Reason' for Song's Success

Dwayne Johnson is usually singing "You're Welcome" but now he has a major reason to start saying thank you.

On Saturday, Johnson shared the exciting news on Instagram that his Moana song "You're Welcome" reached 4x platinum status and thanked several people for helping him achieve the coveted feat.

The father of three shared a screenshot of an article announcing his certification, which he officially obtained on Oct. 29, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

He also included an adorable video of him singing the track to his 2-year-old daughter, Tiana, who Johnson has previously shared is a big fan of the song.

"I usually have a cool and calm demeanor when I hear good news, but admittedly when I heard this I said, 'HOLY S—T MY SONG WENT QUADRUPLE F—ING PLATINUM??'😂🤦🏽‍♂️🙏🏾," the actor wrote.

The Fast & Furious star, 48, also went on to thank Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music for the Disney film. "Thank you to my brother - the one and only iconic maestro, Lin Manuel Miranda for writing this classic for me to sing and the world to sing along to," Johnson said.

Johnson added, "Thank you to all of you around the world 🌎 who love the song and the swaggy, fun it brings."

He then went on to give a "huge daddy thank you" to Tiana for being "the real reason this song is 4Xs Platinum and growing."

"My 2 year old boss, Baby Tia who LOVES hearing me sing this song to her, but has no idea I’m actually, Maui - which kinda makes this whole thing that much more awesome. 💁🏽‍♂️☺️," he teased.

"And one last thing...You’re welcome... and thank you 😉💪🏾," he concluded the post.

Several of Johnson's famous friends congratulated him on his musical achievement in the comments of his Instagram.

Brett Young wrote, "Atta boy! I see a collaboration in our future!" while Tom Brady commented, "So so good ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Ali Wong left a chain of praise hands emojis and musician Naz Tokio added, "CONGRATS!! That’s huge!"

Johnson's song was first released in November 2016 and was awarded gold status in April 2017, according to RIAA.

This April, Johnson posted an adorable clip in which he leveraged the rap portion of “You’re Welcome” to teach Tiana to properly wash her hands — which, conveniently, lasts just about the length of the expert-recommended 20 seconds.

In the home video, the little girl looked up at her dad as he sang to her, lathering her hands and changing one of his lyrics to “coronavirus has gotta go.”