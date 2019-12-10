Dwayne Johnson and Wife Hit Jumanji: The Next Level Red Carpet in Festive Looks for Date Night

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian are getting in the holiday spirit.

On Monday night, the newlyweds stepped out for the Hollywood premiere of Johnson’s newest movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, wearing shimmery looks that matched the winter-themed premiere and blue carpet.

The actor, 47, wore a shiny blue suit covered with metallic gold roses, while Hashian, 35, opted for a festive red jumpsuit that tied at the waist. The couple — who married in August — beamed as they posed together on the carpet and even showed off some PDA.

Jumanji: The Next Level is the sequel to Johnson’s 2017 movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, with both films following the classic 1995 movie Jumanji. The latest installment in the franchise stars Johnson alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan.

Image zoom Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Image zoom Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Earlier this month, Johnson revealed details from his top-secret August nuptials to Hashian in an interview with WSJ. magazine, saying, “We had a full security detail in case there were helicopters.”

“There was no press, no paparazzi,” the star said, adding, “No one knew. I was shocked but so grateful. My life is so loud and noisy; the fact that it was quiet was a big win.”

Johnson and Hashian tied the knot in Hawaii with just a few people in attendance, including his friend and producing partner Hiram Garcia — his ex-wife Dany Garcia’s brother — his mother and his two kids with Hashian: daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana Gia, 19 months.

Johnson and Hashian first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007.

The actor was previously married to film producer Garcia for 10 years. The former couple, who share daughter Simone, 18, split amicably in 2007.

Image zoom Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Kevin Mazur/Getty

After being crowned as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2016, Johnson gushed about his and Hashian’s love for each other, explaining that they have “the greatest relationship” because they know how to make each other laugh.

“First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “Nothing is off-limits in our house. And it’s the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything.”

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters Friday.