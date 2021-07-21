Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's Recent Comments About Their Fast & Furious Feud

"I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter of Vin Diesel's recent "tough love" comments

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seems to have a different perspective on the past feud between himself and his former Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel.

Diesel, 54, recently opened up in his Men's Health July/August cover interview about working with Johnson, 49, who plays federal agent character Luke Hobbs in the hit film series.

"It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character," Diesel said, in part. "My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be."

In a new cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson, 49, said he "laughed hard" upon reading the latter remarks.

"I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that," he added. "And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on [F9]. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

Dwayne Johnson for The Hollywood Reporter

In his Men's Health interview, Diesel said it "took a lot of work" to get the "aesthetic" he was going for with Johnson's character.

"As a producer to say, 'Okay, we're going to take Dwayne Johnson, who's associated with wrestling, and we're going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don't know' — Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks," he explained. "That's something that I'm proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work."

"We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love," Diesel continued. "Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

During Johnson's THR interview alongside Emily Blunt, the actress joked to her Jungle Cruise costar of Diesel, "Just thank God he was there. Thank God. He carried you through that."

"Felliniesque," Johnson quipped.

Dwayne Johnson cover The Hollywood Reporter

Reports of Diesel's feud with the former professional wrestler first surfaced in 2016 as they filmed The Fate of the Furious, the franchise's eighth installment. "Tension has been building up for months," a source close to the production told PEOPLE at the time.

"Vin has been having problems with The Rock because The Rock keeps showing up late for production," the insider said. "Sometimes he doesn't show up at all and he's delaying the production." (Other sources recounted similar behavior from Diesel to The Hollywood Reporter and Page Six.)

Johnson sparked the feud rumors as he took to Instagram with an angry rant about some of his male costars. "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't," he said. "The ones that don't are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses."

The two hashed out their beef shortly after, during a secret meeting, later expressing their contentment on social media.