Kevin Hart Heckles Dwayne Johnson During Jumanji Press Tour 11 Weeks After His Accident

A friendly competition between Kevin Hart and Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson broke out on Wednesday, as the two longtime friends kicked off the promotional tour for their new movie Jumanji: The Next Level.

Gathering in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for their first of many interviews about the anticipated action-comedy sequel, Hart, 40, and Johnson, 47, staged a hilarious scene in which they both filmed shout-outs to their fans at the exact same time.

Their banter — and the chaos that ensued — played out in two corresponding videos, one on Hart’s Instagram page and another on Johnson’s.

Though everything started out friendly, the talking over each other soon got on one another’s nerves.

“You’re p—–g me off,” Johnson shouted at one point.

“Stop it! Stop it man,” Hart snapped back. “Hey! Hey! Get your muscle back out of my goddamn frame. Get out of my frame!”

The duo’s Jumanji costars Danny DeVito and Danny Glover got in on the action too, with both veteran stars pulled into the fight.

Of course, all of this was in good fun. Later, Hart and Johnson both shared smiling photos of the group together, with corresponding captions celebrating the movie and its cast.

“All I can say is WOOOOOOW!!!!!” Hart wrote.

“This one I’ll be framing,” Johnson said on his post. “All love. Pure joy.”

Hart and Johnson’s posts come just 11 weeks after Hart’s terrifying September car crash, which led to emergency back surgery.

On Sept. 1, the comedian was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, friend and producer Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. local time on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and the comedian with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported at the time.

Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was also in the car according to E! News, but was unharmed. The outlet also reported that Hart left the scene and headed to his nearby home to get medical help, but was later treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Back in October, Hart broke his silence on the crash, wishing Jared and Rebecca a speedy recovery in a statement through his attorney.

Days later, he shared a video on Instagram of his recovery experience, which included footage from the hospital of the Night School star being helped to a walker.

“Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart said in the video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” he continued, as footage rolled of his physical therapy exercises. “And I swear, life is funny, cause some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most.”

“In this case, I feel like God basically told me to sit down,” Hart said. “After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends.”

Throughout it all, Johnson has stood by Hart’s side.

“l love the guy. He’s one of my best friends,” Johnson said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in September. “Thank God, it could’ve been a lot worse. He’s a lucky man.”

In their videos on Wednesday, Johnson told Hart, “It’s good to have you back.”

“It’s good to be back,” Hart said.

The two were also together on Tuesday, surprised moviegoers at a screening of Jumanji: The Next Level in Cabo.

Hart was in great spirits telling the crowd, “I have never been more excited to be a part of something and see something grow. I am lucky to work with these amazing actors.”

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters Dec. 13.