Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Explains Why Kevin Hart 'Had to Change' His Pants During Jumanji Press Tour

Kevin Hart learned the hard way about downing too many espresso shots on the job.

While continuing to promote his new movie Jumanji: The Next Level alongside costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the 40-year-old actor began experiencing some discomfort after quickly drinking three cups of espresso during interviews.

In a playful video posted by both of the longtime pals, Hart can be seen knocking back the drinks without any problem — before everything suddenly changed and Hart began to experience some discomfort, candidly telling his costar, “I gotta fart.”

As the interviews continued, Hart continued to struggle with keeping everything in.

“Do we know how strong the espressos are here? Are they jamming them with something?” Hart asks at one point, as Johnson teasingly replies, “Ex-Lax.”

Not one to let Johnson have the last laugh, after being asked about impersonating his costar, Hart replied, “I been impersonating him because that’s where the gas comes from.”

Johnson went on to commend his costar for continuing on with the interviews, even though he wasn’t feeling his best, while also making a few more cracks about the situation.

“I had no idea how bad Kev’s stomach got after slamming three cups back to back – until I looked and saw him slumped over while we talked to journalists for our JUMANJI press junket,” he wrote. “Then the smell hit me.”

“Like the pro he is, he finished all our press. Then had to change his pants,” Johnson added. “This one will always be one of my all time favs.”

While promoting the film in Mexico, Johnson also crashed a wedding with fellow costar Danny DeVito!

“I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with Devito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE,” the actor wrote alongside a video that showed the air sharing a drink by the pool, before deciding to crash a wedding — and serenade the lucky bride and groom.

“It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong,” the star explained. “Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristina and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family.”

Hart and Johnson’s press tour comes 11 weeks after Hart’s terrifying September car crash, which led to emergency back surgery.

Opening up about his recovery experience last month, Hart shared a video on Instagram, which included footage from the hospital of the Night School star being helped to a walker.

“Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart said in the video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

“After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends,” he added.

Throughout it all, Johnson has stood by Hart’s side.

“l love the guy. He’s one of my best friends,” Johnson said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in September. “Thank God, it could’ve been a lot worse. He’s a lucky man.”

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters Dec. 13.