Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart star together in DC League of Super-Pets, which hits theaters on July 29

'Best Friends' Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Reveal What They Got Each Other for Their Birthdays

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart are the best of friends — but not exactly the best at birthday gifts.

While walking the red carpet of the DC League of Super-Pets premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, the actors chatted with PEOPLE about how they celebrate one another on their special days, following Hart's 43rd birthday last week.

When asked what Johnson, 50, gave him for his birthday on July 6, Hart told PEOPLE, "He didn't get me anything. Not a damn thing."

"I give him something every year — every year I send something to his house. Every year," he continued. "But I'm a different kind of friend."

In response, Johnson teased that Hart turning 43 wasn't a "big deal," telling PEOPLE, "The truth is I didn't give him a gift, but at one in the morning I sent him a video, broke out a new bottle of tequila, [and] I said, 'This is for you,' and made a nice toast. So I did get him something."

And, as the former WWE star also explained, Hart got him "nothing" for his milestone 50th birthday, which he celebrated in May, despite the actor's claims about doing so. "[He got me] nothing. Best friends," Johnson joked.

Dwayne Johnson Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Special Community Screening of ÒDC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

In DC League of Super-Pets, an animated film from Warner Bros. Pictures, Hart stars as Ace/Bat-Hound, a Boxer that later becomes Batman's dog, while Johnson portrays Superman's Labrador Retriever known as Krypto/Bark Kent/Superdog.

Working with Johnson is always a blast, Hart told PEOPLE, explaining, "We're very lucky to be able to have this relationship, and not only have the relationship, but allow the relationship to shine on and off camera."

"I think when you can do that and can show a relationship on camera and off camera, fans resonate with that because they believe it's real. It is real. It's special," he continued. "So it's something that we hold on to and value, and it's something that we understand doesn't [come] along very often."

Kevin Hart attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Johnson feels the same way about acting alongside his friend, noting that "trust" plays a part in their easy chemistry.

"We love to have a good time, and a lot of times with Kevin and I, in our movies, we are having such a good time and we're really having a great time for ourselves," he said. "It just really comes across in our films and in all the stuff that we do. So there's a lot of trust."

"We love having a good time and ultimately he's just a good guy who likes to have fun," added Johnson. "And always, this is the most important thing, Kevin, like myself, our number one goal is to always take care of the audience."