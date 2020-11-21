Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Says He Doesn't 'Concede' the Sexiest Man Alive Title to Michael B. Jordan

Johnson was named PEOPLE’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, but also made the longer list of stars in this year’s issue. The Jumanji actor shared an Instagram post on Friday joking that he doesn’t concede his SMA title to Jordan, who earned the 2020 top honor.

“Fun talkin’ about 'living each day to the fullest' in @people’s SEXIEST MAN ALIVE issue,” Johnson wrote. “Congrats to my brother @michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown 👊🏾 I CONCEDE NOTHING 👑😉 #sma #2020.”

In the Sexiest Man Alive issue, Johnson, 48, opened up to PEOPLE about his family life with wife Lauren Hashian, and their two daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tia, 2.

“My favorite time of the day is before the sun rises and our babies are still sleeping,” he said. “I can get great, productive work done in my office, and of course I love when they call for me on the baby monitors — then it's breakfast time!”

“That’s when the babies are asleep and it's ‘Netflix and chill’ time with me and Lauren and a glass of Teremana,” he added, with a nod to his tequila brand. “I'll say no more before I get in trouble.”

As for Jordan’s new title, the Creed star said the women in his family "are definitely proud of this one."

“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” he said. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”