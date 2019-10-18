Dwayne Johnson Jokes About His 'Porn Stache' in Throwback Picture to When He Was 15

Looks like Dwayne Johnson has always stood out from the crowd.

The actor and former wrestler, 47, shared a photo on Instagram Friday of him at 15 — and he already looked way bigger than anyone else his age. In fact, Johnson looked so out of place, that people at his school thought he was pulling a 21 Jump Street.

RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Returns to WWE’s ‘SmackDown’: ‘There’s No Place Like Home’

“#flashbackfriday to that special time when I was a 15yr old punk kid, 6’4, barely 200lbs, creepy mustache and forced to leave Hawai’i to live in Nashville, TN – where I just enrolled in a new high school – and EVERYONE (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop. True story. I had a WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager. Kickin’ puberty’s ass from day 1,” he wrote.

Johnson also added the hashtags #PornstacheJohnson and #YoureUnderArrest to his funny caption.

Johnson recently returned to Hawaii, where he lived as a child, to join ongoing protests against the building of a telescope on the state’s highest mountain.

The Hobbs & Shaw actor was photographed at the protest site on Mauna Kea, a volcano, which is also the location of a site some Native Hawaiians believed to be sacred, according to the Associated Press.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Joins Protests Against Construction on Hawaii’s Tallest Mountain

The protesters are against the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope which would serve as an astronomical observatory. Construction on the telescope has been blocked by protesters.

Johnson, who arrived at the tenth day of protests, told the crowd he was honored to be with them and said, “I stand with you,” according to the AP.

“This is such a critical moment and a pivotal time. Because the world is watching,” he added.