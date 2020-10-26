The actor revealed he'll need stitches after he "got lumped up" throwing chains for a drop set

Dwayne Johnson Injures Himself at the Gym and Tastes His Own Blood: 'That's Good'

The Rock isn't here to play.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a video from the gym on Instagram Monday, revealing that he got hit in the face with some chains and needs stitches.

"Alright, look. Sometimes — well, oftentimes, things get intense here in the Iron Paradise, but we ain't playing tiddlywinks and we ain't reciting nursery rhymes," Johnson, 48, said in the video, showing off a trickle of blood at his left temple. "Alright, you get lumped up every once in a while and things happen."

The actor and retired wrestler then wiped some blood from his face onto his finger, giving it a lick.

"That's good. That's real good," he said. "Back to work."

In the video's caption, Johnson said that "things get extremely intense" in the gym, and explained how he got the gash.

"Threw around my 50lb chains ⛓ for a drop set - I got lumped up and need stitches 😂🧵" Johnson wrote. "Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later - rules of the house."

The Fast & Furious star then added, "And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce🩸🤣😈💪🏾 Have a productive week, my friends - keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF. #teamchaingang #blamoanhotsauce"

Johnson — who revealed last month that he and his family had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) but were feeling better — has been sharing several photos from the gym.

On Sunday, he said he was "grateful to grind" and that his training session was "inspired."

In another Instagram video taken at the gym on Friday, Johnson encouraged his fans to "finish 2020 on a strong, positive uptick ✊🏾👆🏾"