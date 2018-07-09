Dwayne Johnson in No Hurry to Marry Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian: 'Don't Rush Big Daddy'

Dwayne Johnson isn’t rushing down the aisle any time soon.

The 46-year-old actor cleared up rumors about him and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, with whom he shares two-year-old Jasmine and two-month-old Tia. The couple first met in 2006 while Johnson was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?'” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.'”

Lauren Hashian and Dwyane Johnson Todd Williamson/Getty

The actor often gushes about Hashian on his social media and shared an adorable photo of her cozied up in bed with their two daughters in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my main squeeze @laurenhashianofficial, holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia,” he captioned the shot.

The former WWE star then turned his attention back to Hashian and the way she’s able to balance motherhood (including “managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy” and the “Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob” with their newborn) with her career as a singer while he’s often away filming.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Talks Fatherhood & Jokes About Not Being Able to ‘Make’ Boys

“And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of… Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet,” he wrote. “People tell me all time after they spend time with her, ‘Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met.’ I always say, ‘Yes she is and being nice runs in our family… and so does kicking ass, so don’t ever get on her bad side’ Lol.”