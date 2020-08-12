The majority of Dwayne Johnson's earnings in the past year come from his upcoming Netflix film Red Notice, which also stars Ryan Reynolds

Dwayne Johnson Named Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actor for the Second Year in a Row

Dwayne Johnson is once again Hollywood's highest-paid male actor.

The former wrestler, has earned an estimated $87.5 million in the last fiscal year ending June 2020, according to Forbes. The majority of Johnson's earnings come from his forthcoming Netflix film, Red Notice, for which he made $23.5 million.

In addition, the star has made big bucks from his successful Under Armour line, Project Rock.

Last year, Johnson was also the highest-paid male actor at $89.4 million, taking in paychecks from his roles in the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, the 2018 action film Skyscraper, and the HBO comedy Ballers.

According to Forbes, the 10 top male earners combined made $545.5 million this year — more than a quarter of that from Netflix.

Johnson's Red Notice costar Ryan Reynolds was the second highest-paid actor of the past year, with a total earning of $71.5 million, largely from his film roles which also includes Netflix's Six Underground.

Third on the list was Mark Wahlberg at $58 million, followed by Ben Affleck at $55 million, and Vin Diesel with $54 million.

Wahlberg, 49, drew in his earnings largely from his Netflix comedy film Spenser Confidential. Affleck, 47, starred in The Way Back and Netflix’s The Last Thing He Wanted, while Diesel, 53, collected a big paycheck by acting as a producer on the animated Netflix series Fast & Furious Spy Races.

Forbes' earnings estimates are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders.