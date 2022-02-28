Dwayne Johnson Has 'Very Special' Mother-Son Day Singing at Grandparents' Grave in Hawaii

"Life moves so fast and you realize how important it is to just slow down," the actor said

Dwayne Johnson enjoyed a heartfelt day honoring his family.

The Jungle Cruise actor, 49, shared a video on Instagram Monday morning of himself with his mom Ata in Honolulu, Hawaii, as they visited his grandparents' grave site. The mother-son duo sang a sweet song dedicated to the lost family members.

"Got to spend such an awesome mother + son day this weekend with my mom @atajohnson at her mom & dad's grave here in Hawaii," Johnson wrote in the caption.

"Life moves so fast and you realize how important it is to just slow down, sit here, reminisce and listen to her sing, play her ukulele and tell all her stories," he continued. "I use the word 'mana' a lot to describe spiritual energy & power - and the mana was so strong today. Strong, but calm. A little sad at times, but so much gratitude & joy."

He added, "I know you know this feeling I'm talking about when it comes to your loved ones who've passed on."

Johnson also shared that engraved on his grandparents' headstone is: "The ukulele has ended, but your melody lingers on. For life is not forever, but love is."

"Very special day. Grateful son," he concluded. "Hope you all had a great weekend w/ your families and loved ones."

Back in June, Johnson opened up to PEOPLE about life as a girl dad. At the time, he insisted that the most important thing he's discovered while raising his daughters is to "just be there."

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things," he said. "Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them."