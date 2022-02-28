Dwayne Johnson Has 'Very Special' Mother-Son Day Singing at Grandparents' Grave in Hawaii
Dwayne Johnson enjoyed a heartfelt day honoring his family.
The Jungle Cruise actor, 49, shared a video on Instagram Monday morning of himself with his mom Ata in Honolulu, Hawaii, as they visited his grandparents' grave site. The mother-son duo sang a sweet song dedicated to the lost family members.
"Got to spend such an awesome mother + son day this weekend with my mom @atajohnson at her mom & dad's grave here in Hawaii," Johnson wrote in the caption.
"Life moves so fast and you realize how important it is to just slow down, sit here, reminisce and listen to her sing, play her ukulele and tell all her stories," he continued. "I use the word 'mana' a lot to describe spiritual energy & power - and the mana was so strong today. Strong, but calm. A little sad at times, but so much gratitude & joy."
He added, "I know you know this feeling I'm talking about when it comes to your loved ones who've passed on."
Johnson also shared that engraved on his grandparents' headstone is: "The ukulele has ended, but your melody lingers on. For life is not forever, but love is."
"Very special day. Grateful son," he concluded. "Hope you all had a great weekend w/ your families and loved ones."
RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Teams Up with Daughters to Surprise His Mom with New Car for Christmas: 'This One Felt Good'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Back in June, Johnson opened up to PEOPLE about life as a girl dad. At the time, he insisted that the most important thing he's discovered while raising his daughters is to "just be there."
"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things," he said. "Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them."
At home, daughters Jasmine and Tia "are tornadoes and very passionate about how they feel," the actor said, laughing. "Lauren and I like raising them in an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life. You can do anything you want, and you can achieve anything you want. However, I need you to be flexible with how we get there."