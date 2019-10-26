Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Warns His Mom About Her 'Magic Mike' Birthday Celebration in Vegas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is wishing his mom a very happy birthday.

On Saturday, the actor and former wrestler shared an Instagram video of himself singing “Happy Birthday” to his mother, Ata Johnson, who is celebrating her 71st birthday. In the clip, Johnson sings the song while walking over to his smiling mom.

“Happy birthday mom,” he says as they lean in for a hug. “From your one and only child — I think I’m your only child,” he continued jokingly. “I’m kidding! Happy birthday.”

In the caption of the Instagram post, Johnson, 47, praised Ata for being a “high quality example” to his three daughters: Tiana Gia, 18 months, Jasmine Lia, 3½, and Simone Alexandra, 18.

“Happy 71st Birthday to [the] best mom this lucky dude could ever be blessed with,” he wrote. “Our family is so grateful you were born and for being such a high quality example to our baby girls.”

The star also revealed that his mom is spending her birthday weekend in Las Vegas — and even taking a trip to the Magic Mike Live show!

“Now go enjoy your birthday weekend in Vegas,” he wrote, “and remember everyone has cel phones [sic] at the Magic Mike show, so be cool — the internet is forever 😂🕺🏽😈🤦🏽‍♂️.”

This isn’t the first time the Hobbs & Shaw actor has shared his mom on social media. Last December, Johnson revealed that he had surprised her with a new house for Christmas.

“Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas,” he captioned an Instagram video of his mother receiving a “golden ticket” that entitled her to any house she wants, wherever she wants.

In the video, Ata opens a card with the ticket and starts to read it before crying tears of joy and hugging her son.

Image zoom Ata Johnson and Dwayne Johnson Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Johnson explained in the caption of the post that his family moved often when he was young and never truly created a home anywhere.

“All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country,” the former WWE wrestler continued on Instagram. “Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need — houses, cars etc.”

Last week, Johnson shared a throwback photo of himself at age 15, explaining in the caption that he looked so old for his age that people at his school thought he was an undercover cop.

“#flashbackfriday to that special time when I was a 15yr old punk kid, 6’4, barely 200lbs, creepy mustache and forced to leave Hawai’i to live in Nashville, TN – where I just enrolled in a new high school – and EVERYONE (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop. True story. I had a WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager. Kickin’ puberty’s ass from day 1,” he wrote.

Johnson also added the hashtags #PornstacheJohnson and #YoureUnderArrest to his funny caption.