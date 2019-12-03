Dwayne Johnson Says There Were Only 'Nine Adults' at His Top-Secret Wedding to Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson‘s wedding to Lauren Hashian was top-secret, need-to-know celebration.

The actor, 47, revealed details of his August nuptials to Hashian, 35, in an interview with WSJ. magazine saying, “We had a full security detail in case there were helicopters.”

While the couple went to certain lengths to keep their special day to themselves, Johnson said, “there was no press, no paparazzi.”

“No one knew,” he continued. “I was shocked but so grateful. My life is so loud and noisy; the fact that it was quiet was a big win.”

Johnson and Hashian tied the knot in Hawaii with just a few people in attendance, including his friend and producing partner Hiram Garcia — his ex-wife Dany Garcia’s brother — his mother and his two kids with Hashian: daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star exchanged vows to Hashian, a music producer, at the early time of 8 a.m.

He joked about the early call time, saying, “I’ve been up since 4, I’ve got an 8:30 workout — I gotta get this going, get to the part where ‘I do!'”

Johnson shared photos of his wedding on Instagram, posting photos of himself and Hashian holding hands and sharing a kiss.

The two first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007.

Johnson was previously married to film producer Dany Garcia for 10 years. The former couple, who share daughter Simone, 18, split amicably in 2007.