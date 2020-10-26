"She lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness," Dwayne Johnson said of his mother, Ata

Dwayne Johnson Gushes Over His Mom 'Mama Rock' in Sweet Birthday Post: 'We Love You'

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating one very special lady in his life.

The actor shared a touching video on Monday of himself and his family wishing his mother, Ata Johnson, a happy 72nd birthday over the weekend.

In the video, the Moana star can be seen carrying two cakes toward his family's dining room table where his mother was waiting with his youngest daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tia, 2, sitting beside her.

As the former pro wrestler approached, the family began to sing "Happy Birthday" to Ata with the actor warning Jasmine to wait for her grandmother before blowing out the candles.

Unable to contain her excitement, Jasmine blew out the candles on the cakes just as her father said, "Ask grammie!" before laughing at his daughter's joy.

"Happy Birthday @atajohnson aka Mama Rock 🎉❤️👏🏾," the father of three wrote in the caption. "Beautiful birthday weekend as we all celebrated my mom’s big day."

"We go down this unpredictable road of life and we never know what’s around the corner - so we do our best to treat every day for what it is - a true blessing," he continued, "And no one epitomizes that philosophy more than my mom. She’s a survivor so every single day, she lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness."

He cheekily added, "And my favorite part of this video is my 😈 child Jazzy blowing out all the candles and @laurenhashianofficial coming in strong with the sweet harmonies 🎶🤣👍🏾Happy Birthday, Mom! We love you!! #birthdayblessings#family ❤️."

In December 2018, Johnson surprised his mother with a new house for Christmas.

“Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas,” the actor captioned an Instagram video of his mother receiving a “golden ticket” that entitles her to any house she wants, wherever she wants.

In the video, Ata opened a card with the ticket and starts to read it before crying tears of joy and hugging her son.

“Guess what?” she said to her granddaughter Jasmine in the video. “I get a brand-new house!”

Johnson explained how his family moved often when he was young and never truly created a home anywhere.

“All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country,” the former WWE wrestler wrote on Instagram at the time. “Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need – houses, cars etc.”