Dwayne Johnson Gives Update on 'Son' Kevin Hart After Car Crash: 'He’s Doing Very Well'

Dwayne Johnson won some points in the best friend department when he stepped in for an injured Kevin Hart on the first-ever episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Johnson left his honeymoon with new wife Lauren Hashian in Hawaii to appear on the show, where he gave an update on Hart after the actor was involved in a car crash that left him injured and in need of surgery.

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” Johnson, 47, joked. “These things happen in life, and thank God he was strapped in tight to his car seat. We spoke to his pediatrician and he’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know, but l love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. Thank God, it could’ve been a lot worse. He’s a lucky man. I wish him the best.”

Hart, 40, was hurt after his vehicle’s driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and Hart, a passenger, with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported. A third occupant, Black’s fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed.

Hart later underwent surgery after the crash and is recovering.

In audio obtained by the TODAY show days after the accident, an unnamed woman told a 911 operator, “I need someone to come get him.”

When asked by the operator for details of the incident, the woman said, “I don’t know what happened. He’s just here. He’s not coherent at all,” before adding, “He can’t move.”

The caller explained the incident had occurred “20 minutes ago” and described it as taking place “outside of our gated community.”

Johnson was among many of Hart’s famous pals to wish him well, and frequent costar Tiffany Haddish recently gave an update on the actor after surgery.

“He’s okay. He’s doing fine,” Haddish told Entertainment Tonight. “As far as I know, from the last I heard, he’s fine.”

The actress, 39, added, “He’s already walking. He’s good,” noting that Hart’s “back gonna hurt.”

Haddish also said that Hart once teased her about her own injury.

“He was making fun of me because I tore my meniscus,” she recalled to ET. “I was wearing a boot while we were doing press for Secret Life of Pets 2. I had a sleeve on my leg, a brace, and he was making fun of me, talking about, ‘Tiffany, you ain’t gonna get no man. Ain’t no man gonna want you with a brace on your leg. You need to get the surgery.’ And I said, ‘I don’t have time to get surgery. I’m gonna let my body do what it do and heal itself.’ “

“And look, I’m rocking high heels and I’m walking … And now I’m gonna make fun of you,” she jokingly warned Hart. “When you get back, moving good, Kevin, I’m coming for you. I’m coming for your back.”