Dwayne Johnson's Stunt Double — and Cousin — Cries as He Receives Surprise Gift from Star

Dwayne Johnson is spreading the love around to the people that matter.

The actor, 46, posted a heartwarming video on Instagram Monday revealing that he gifted his stunt double Tanoai Reed a custom pickup truck to thank him for 17 years of work. Reed, who is also Johnson’s cousin, thought he was doing a behind-the-scenes interview and instead was surprised with the token of appreciation.

“Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honors,” Johnson wrote along with the video. “I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together.”

“Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business.

Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years,” Johnson said.

Reed seems overwhelmed by the gift in the sweet video and even sheds a few tears when Johnson reveals the big surprise.