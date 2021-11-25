Dwayne Johnson Gives Veteran His 'Personal Custom Truck' as a Holiday Surprise

The Red Notice star surprised the Navy vet with a new truck after learning of his good deeds

Dwayne Johnson is giving his thanks—and his own truck—to one fan who moved him.

The Red Notice star, 49, shared a heartwarming video where he showed fans how he surprised Navy vet Oscar Rodriguez with the actor's own "personal custom truck" after hearing his story.

"Today was a good day," Johnson wrote in the caption of the Instagram video he posted on Wednesday. "Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck. I invited fans to a special theater screening of RED NOTICE and I wanted to do something cool for all of them."

Free everything and a great time at the movies!" Johnson wrote, adding, "I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE…something unforgettable for one fan."

Johnson's "original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes 😉 I'll do one better. I'll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby 😊."

"I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar's story moved me," the Jungle Cruise star shared. "Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being. Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it's just love. That's all it is, brother. Just love."

Johnson added, "Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!👊🏾dj."

In the video, Johnson is seen giving Rodriguez a card explaining that the truck was now his. Overcome with emotion, Rodriguez dropped to the floor and began to cry, asking, "What the heck is happening?" before giving the actor a hug.

The moment came after Johnson surprised Rodriguez at a movie theater screening of Red Notice.

"Your story really moved me because I hear that you're a personal trainer, you're always keeping it positive and motivational and optimistic," Johnson told Rodriguez in front of moviegoers.

Rodriguez said, "I'm just speechless. I'm so glad to meet you, I feel so encouraged right now, so uplifted. I'm encouraged by your motivation. I follow you on Instagram, I listen to your words. You inspire me. And yeah, let's do it. Let's change the world, one person, at a time."

After seeing Rodriguez drive off with his new truck, Johnson reflected on the moment, saying, "[It was] just an honor for me to give a little bit of joy to someone who deserves a lot more than just my truck," before laughing and saying, "And now I can figure out how I'm getting home. Cause I don't have my ride."

Rodriguez also reflected on the moment on his Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and his brand new truck.