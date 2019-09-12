Dwayne Johnson Says Friendship with Late Paul Walker Was 'Bonded Over Our Daughters'

Dwayne Johnson is making an exception to talk about his late friend, actor Paul Walker.

Walker, who died in a car crash at 40 in November 2013, starred alongside Johnson in several Fast & Furious movies before Walker’s untimely death. In honor of what would’ve been the actor’s 46th birthday on Thursday, Johnson opened up about their bond in a rare post about his friend.

“I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us,” Johnson explained.

RELATED: Vin Diesel and the Fast & FuriousCast Remember Paul Walker on His 46th Birthday: ‘I Miss You’

“It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers. And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road,” Johnson added, referring to the scary car crash that left pal Kevin Hart with “major back injuries” that required surgery, according to multiple reports.

“All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us,” he wrote.

Walker’s daughter Meadow was only 15 when Walker died and is now 21, while Johnson’s daughter Simone is now 18.

Image zoom Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Walker’s other Fast & Furious costars also paid tribute to the late star on Thursday, including Vin Diesel. The actor posted a lengthy Instagram caption in which he caught the late actor up on all the latest happenings in the hit franchise he was the heart of and talk about his grief 6 years after the accident.

“Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha,” Diesel wrote. “Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change… from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud.”

“Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to… your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday… it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place,” he ended the sweet message.