Dwayne Johnson Films Message for Fans After Jungle Cruise Tops Box Office: 'I Have You to Thank'

Dwayne Johnson is giving a shout-out to his fans for boosting his new movie to the top of the box office.

Johnson, 49, shared an Instagram video from the gym on Monday thanking everyone who saw his latest release, Jungle Cruise, in theaters or streamed the film on Disney+ since it first premiered on Friday.

"For those of you who went or watched it from your living room and created a big experience in your living room, I want to thank you guys so much," the actor said, per the Daily Mail. "These numbers are coming in and they're pretty good. I'll just say that, and I want to say thank you so much for your support.

Johnson continued, "As you guys know, you've been on this journey. This journey has been since 2018. Of course, we all dealt with Covid. We had to push everything, but finally it's out there for the world to enjoy," before adding, "We wanted to create the adventure of a lifetime and also understood the responsibility of creating something I think that had some real legacy based off the iconic and beloved Disney ride."

Jungle Cruise, which also stars Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti, debuted at No. 1 in the global box office this weekend. According to Deadline, the family-friendly film pulled in over $91 million, seeing $34.2 million at the domestic box office and $27.6 million internationally, plus over $30 million on Disney+, where customers could stream the movie after paying a $30 Premier Access fee.

Jungle Cruise movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise

The film follows Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) as she travels down the Amazon in search of a powerful ancient tree with the help of a skipper named Frank Wolff (Johnson)

Johnson gushed about his Jungle Cruise co-star during a virtual appearance July 20 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, telling the host, "She's super talented. She's a multi-threat and we became great friends."

He added, "I can't wait for everybody to see her in this movie because she truly is the female version of — and this is saying a lot — but she truly is the female version of Indiana Jones. I'm very proud of her and how much she kicks ass in this movie."

Last month, Blunt told Access that she and her co-stars loved making Jungle Cruise, and compared the film to Indiana Jones or Romancing the Stone.