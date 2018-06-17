Dwayne Johnson Credits His Dad for Showing Him What It Means to Be a Man and 'More Importantly a Father'

It’s a very special Father’s Day for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who welcomed a new baby girl last month.

The Skyscraper star, 46, paid tribute to his father Rocky on Instagram Sunday with one of his favorite photos from this childhood, also sharing what he’s learned about being a father to his own three daughters.

“Happy Father’s Day to this hardly ever smiling OG badass. Little boys by nature, look up to and idolize their old man. They want to be just like em, do whatever they do and are always looking for their approval. Funny thing is the day I stopped looking for that approval was the day I understood what it meant to be man and more importantly, a father,” Johnson said.

“That shift lifted me to a new level of gratitude for the tough love he always gave. Years later as a man and father of three girls, I know that tough love, is a helluva lot better than no love at all. I’ll take it. It’s made me who I am today. Grateful to the original Rock. #HappyFathersDay #KingStache #RockyJohnson,” he concluded.

Earlier this week, Johnson made fans swoons when he posted a photo to Instagram showing him helping his girlfriend Lauren Hashian do some mommy multitasking. In the image, the 46-year-old actor fed Hashian dinner while she breastfed their newborn Tiana Gia, born April 17.

Explaining the photo, Johnson wrote, “I’ll handle this business.”

“Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure,” he continued. “So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things. Just landed and good to get all my girl’s settled in. Now, I gotta go satisfy my own appetite… Iron Paradise, here I come.”

Hashian, 33, and Johnson are also parents to 2-year-old Jasmine Lia. Johnson is also father to 16-year-old Simone Garcia Johnson from a previous relationship.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star is quick to praise his longtime love, championing her and all moms in a sweet Mother’s Day tribute just last month.

“Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet,” he wrote of his partner’s parenting. “People tell me all time after they spend time with her, ‘Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met.’ I always say, ‘Yes she is and being nice runs in our family… and so does kicking a–, so don’t ever get on her bad side’ Lol.”

During an appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show last December, Johnson joked about all the women in his life after learning he was expecting his third daughter.

“The crazy thing is, I was raised by women, and still to this day, I’m totally and completely, 100 percent surrounded by only women!” Johnson said. “And I love it.”

He added, “It’s a wonderful thing.”