The pair also star in Disney's upcoming film Jungle Cruise, which will be released in theaters next summer

Together Again! Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Reteam for Upcoming Superhero Film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to share the screen together for the second time!

The two actors, who already teamed up for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, have signed on to star in upcoming superhero film, Ball and Chain.

Johnson, 48, and Blunt, 37, will play a married couple on the brink of divorce who have to learn how to work together after getting mysterious new powers from a meteor, according to Deadline.

The film, which is based on Scott Lobdell and Alé Garza's 1999 graphic novel series, will be written by Emily V. Gordon, who was nominated for an Academy Award in 2018 for The Big Sick.

Although Jungle Cruise was initially supposed to hit theaters over the summer, like many films, its release was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the news was first announced last month, Johnson explained that the one-year delay would give Disney — and fans — a chance to “bounce back to living confidently, productively and joyously once again.”

“The movie will be worth the wait,” he promised. “Stay healthy, my friends.”

In the film, which is inspired by the Disneyland attraction, Blunt and Jack Whitehall play a brother and sister who are taken by a boat captain, Johnson’s character, through the jungle to find a tree with healing powers.

Although Johnson is no stranger to speaking highly of his costar, the pair have also had their fair share of laughs.

Shortly after the actor tied the knot with longtime love Lauren Hashian last year, Blunt joked that her “e-vite” to the nuptials was a bit of an afterthought.

“It came way too late,” the actress said while they attended the D23 Expo together in August. “Like an hour later you were married so I didn’t have any opportunity to hop on a plane and celebrate.”