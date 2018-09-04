Watch Dwayne Johnson Do His Best Emily Blunt Impression — in Front of Emily Blunt!

The cast that trains together stays together!

That’s what Emily Blunt, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Jack Whitehall were insisting as they sweat it out in the gym and bonded behind the scenes of their new movie, The Jungle Cruise. Johnson, 46, and Whitehall, 30, shared a video of the slightly silly training sesh on their Instagram accounts early Tuesday.

While working her abs, the British actress, 35, kicks off the video explaining that she’s “hanging out at the Iron Paradise, and here’s the thing, the cast that trains together stays together.” Then she walks over to Johnson and encourages him to push his biceps a little harder — even as he claims to be on his 200th rep.

Next, both stars walk over to Whitehall, who’s using a thigh press and pumping some free weights. Gathered around the comedian, Blunt and Johnson start making fun of each other’s accents. The mom of two grunts about “liking squats” and the former wrestler asks to “watch some Quidditch” and declares that he’s Mary Poppins.

“Never ever do that again,” Blunt responds before she and Johnson squeeze Whitehall, who has the last laugh, in a group hug. “So hot, so sweaty,” he says.

“My British voice is beautiful & sexy. Their ‘Rock voice’ is repugnant & nauseating,” Johnson wrote in the caption of his video. “The cast that trains together.. stays together. And the cast that talks smack to each other.. become LIFERS. Just your typical day in the IRON PARADISE with my JUNGLE CRUISE ohana, the relentlessly bad ass @jackwhitehall and the Incomparable One herself, Emily Blunt.

Now bring it on in for a nice, long, sweaty, hug that goes on for way too long making it beautifully weird, while wearing 50lb chains. #MaryPoppinsAndMaui☂💪🏾 #JackIsABeast👊🏾 #IronParadise #JungleCruiseOhana #Lifers”

Whitehall meanwhile captioned the video: “Finally got let loose in the Iron Paradise. Hard work and a lot of sweating and grunting but I fully expect to wake up tomorrow morning looking like @therock . It’s good that we’ve got to a stage now where we’ve spent so much time together that we are comfortable doing each other’s voices and Emily is calling Dwayne ‘toots’ -which he loves. great way to start the week and makes a change from my usual gym experience which is pootling along on an exercise bike for twenty minutes whilst listening to an audiobook. #2chainz #nopainnogain”

The Jungle Cruise, inspired by the Disney theme park ride of the same name, is about a brother and sister, played Blunt and Whitehall, who are taken by a boat captain, Johnson’s character, through the jungle to find a tree with healing powers. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, House of Wax), the film is slated for release in October 2019.