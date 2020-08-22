Dwayne Johnson Debuts Black Adam Costume: 'You've Waited Long Enough'

Dwayne Johnson is giving fans a first look at his role in his upcoming superhero film, Black Adam.

Saturday’s DC FanDome panel featured a teaser of Black Adam, which is set to premiere in December 2021.

“You’ve waited long enough,” Johnson wrote on Twitter Saturday, sharing an image of his character. “As have I, thousands of years to be exact. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. The man in black comes to crush them all.”

“Join us now for the worlds first #DCFanDome,” the tweet continued, adding the hashtags #Rage, #NoCape, and #BlackAdam.

The actor also shared a clip on his Instagram page Friday, ahead of the panel.

“Personally, I salute my Warner Bros and DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC universe while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID,” he wrote. “Well done. The man in black is coming to crush them all.”

Black Adam, an anti-hero, is a spinoff of 2019’s Shazam!. Johnson was initially going to play Black Adam in that movie, but it never came to fruition, according to Deadline.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing Black Adam and Noah Centineo, best known for his role in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, will star alongside Johnson as Atom Smasher.

"The Hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change, but I’m gonna try to get bigger than @therock anyway 💪🏽💪🏽 BLACK ADAM arrives TODAY at #DCFanDome. You might even see me there too 😈," Centineo wrote on Instagram Saturday. "I couldn’t be more grateful to SevenBucks, Warner Brothers and the DC Family for building this opportunity for fans to engage and learn more about the entire DC universe."

Johnson first confirmed the upcoming action film’s release date in November 2019, penning a touching Instagram post explaining what the starring role in Black Adam means to him.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people,” he shared at the time. “It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN.”

He continued, “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true.”