Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Danny DeVito Crash a ‘Truly Unforgettable’ Wedding in Mexico

Wedding bells rang for Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito last weekend when the Jumanji: The Next Level costars crashed a wedding in Mexico.

“I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with Devito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE,” the former pro wrestler, 47, wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit.”

Johnson posted a video of him and DeVito, 75, toasting to the end of the Jumanji press tour in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when they heard rumblings of the festivities and decided to make an appearance.

The Ballers star entered singing “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole before handing the microphone to DeVito. The bride and her guests all took to their feet and some even started singing along. The actors ended the song in unison and then the newlyweds, Kristine and Will, came over to give them a hug and snap a few photos.

Dwayne Johnson (second from left) and Danny DeVito (second from right) crashed the wedding of Kristine and Will Abbot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Nov. 23.

“There was a lot of love in that room for Kristine and Will,” Johnson says in the video.

Johnson then asked DeVito for this advice to the newly-married couple. “Big house, so he doesn’t have to bump into her,” the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star joked.

Johnson — who tied the knot in August with longtime love Lauren Hashian — proceeded to share the words he lives by in his marriage: “Yes honey, you are right.”

Jokes aside, Johnson wished Kristine and Will well for their life together.

“Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max,” he wrote. “Beautiful family.”

Jumanji: The Next Level opens Dec. 13.