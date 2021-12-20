Dwayne Johnson Congratulates 'Brother' Tom Holland on 'Massive' Spider-Man Box Office: 'Enjoy This'

Tom Holland thanked fans on Instagram after news of Spider-Man: No Way Home's box office success, saying, "Wow guys, I can't believe these numbers"

Dwayne Johnson is happy for Tom Holland's box office success.

Spider-Man: No Way Home scored a huge win in movie theaters over the weekend, earning nearly $260 million domestically and securing a spot in the top three movie opening weekends of all time — all despite the ongoing pandemic, which has squandered ticket sales of late.

Thanking fans, Holland, 25, wrote on Instagram, "Wow guys I can't believe these numbers. You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me."

"Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven't seen Spider-Man No Way Home yet… merry Christmas and you know what to do," he added.

Johnson, 49, congratulated Holland in the comment section, saying, "I'm so f-----g happy about this!!!! Congrats to you and the entire 🕷 TEAM. Enjoy this massive and historic win brother 🥃👊🏾." Additionally, Simu Liu, who debuted as Marvel's Shang-Chi earlier this year, wrote, "Yeeee buddy!!!!!! Congrats on a smash opening 🔥🔥🔥."

On Thursday, Holland marked the release of the superhero sequel, giving shout-outs to his costars on Instagram. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and more.

"I can't believe we actually did it. Sharing the screen and my life with these incredible people has been nothing short of life changing," he said. "This movie is a labour of love a celebrates three generations of cinema. It truly is a dream come true and I'm forever grateful for all the love and support we've received over the years. We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Enjoy the movie. P.S. Bring tissues!"

Holland recently told PEOPLE about playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man over the years, saying, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing."

"That's why for me," he continued, "I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."