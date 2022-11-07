Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' Christmas Movie Kicks Off Production: 'The Trouble Begins'

"Here we goooooo!!! 🎅🏻⛄️🎄❤️," Chris Evans wrote, expressing excitement over kicking off production on his Christmas film with Dwayne Johnson, Red One

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 01:49 PM
MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Black Adam" photocall at NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding hotel on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Evans arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Dwayne Johnson (L); Chris Evans. Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are up to some holiday mischief.

The two actors revealed on Instagram Monday morning that they'd officially kicked off production on Red One, their upcoming Christmas film from Amazon Studios.

"It's beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAAAS🎅🏾🎄🎅🏼 🛷 😈💀❤️ 🧸," Johnson, 50, captioned a photo set of the two goofing off in front of a festive, toy-laden backdrop, going on to reveal that Red One would be a "CHRISTMAS franchise film."

"Chris and I have been waiting to make a Christmas movie our entire careers and now finally, the trouble begins ... 🫱🏾‍🫲🏻🎄🤣😈❤️," he added.

"Here we goooooo!!! 🎅🏻⛄️🎄❤️," Evans, 41, wrote in a comment.

Evans shared a similar photo set to his Instagram feed, revealing what appear to be their characters' names: Callum Drift and Jack O'Malley.

"We're already having WAY too much fun on this one," the Avengers: Endgame star said, adding, "(I can't believe I'm finally doing a Christmas movie!)."

In his post, Johnson also gave a shout-out to director Jake Kasdan, who previously helmed Johnson's films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

"Our director, Jake Kasdan has been in inspired form to deliver a very special, one of a kind CHRISTMAS franchise for you and your families around the world to enjoy," he said.

"More to come. Lets get to work. Merry Christmas 🎁 🌍 ❤️," Johnson concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Some of our Favorite Cinematic Santas Bringing in the Season

Johnson announced Red One on his Instagram page in October 2021, saying at the time that filming would begin in the summer of 2022.

"Amazon is playing to WIN," he wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to take you and your families on this very special HOLIDAY ADVENTURE ... "

Evans' casting in Red One was announced back in January. The movie is described as an action-adventure comedy that imagines a new universe within the holiday genre.

The film is based on an original story from Hiram Garcia, the president of production at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions.

Kasdan, 48, will be directing and co-producing with his production company alongside Seven Bucks Productions. Chris Morgan (Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious) will be writing the script and co-producing, as well.

Red One is set to premiere in 2023 on Prime Video.

