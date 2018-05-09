Holy Payday! Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Charges $1 Million to Promote His Movies on Social Media

Tweeting ain’t cheap.

The salaries of some of Hollywood’s top stars were revealed on Wednesday, with Dwayne Johnson, Anne Hathaway, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lawrence and Vin Diesel taking home the biggest paychecks per film.

And while it’s no surprise that Johnson made the list, having been named Forbes second-highest paid actor in 2017, the new report also disclosed that part of his salary includes a social media fee.

According to Variety, Johnson charges $1 million to post about his movies across his social media platforms.

The actor will be paid $22 million for his upcoming 2020 film Red Notice, with $1 million of that ensuring he will promote the film on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The actor has over 175 million followers across the three platforms.

Johnson’s payday came just behind Craig, who is reported to receive $25 million for the latest James Bond film.

Hathaway is also set to take home $15 million for the 2020 film Barbie, while Lawrence took home that same amount to play a Russian spy in Red Sparrow.

And as one of the lead faces of the Fast and Furious franchise, Diesel cashed a $20 million check for The Fate of the Furious.

Also on the list, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard both receiving a pay raise for the Jurassic World sequel, with the actor receiving $10 and the actress $8 for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.