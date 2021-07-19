Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Wrapping Black Adam, His First Superhero Role: 'Honored and Proud'

Dwayne Johnson is about to be a full-blown superhero.

The actor posted a video on Instagram celebrating the end of filming Black Adam, in which he stars as the titular DC hero. In March, Johnson revealed that Black Adam will be released on July 29, 2022, nearly one year after the film was originally supposed to premiere.

"Honored and proud to say that's an official wrap on BLACK ADAM⚡️," Johnson, 49, wrote in his caption. "I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT."

"It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life," he continued. "This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career. Worth. Every. Second."

"Love you all.Thank you all.And I'll see you down the road," he wrote.

Black Adam is a spinoff of 2019's Shazam!, which is getting a sequel, Shazam! The Fury Of The Gods.

While the plot of the film is under wraps, Johnson's Black Adam is the anti-hero of the film. The character first appeared in DC comics in the 1940s, starting off as a power-hungry villain until he slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s.

Earlier this month, Johnson shared a photo of himself on set, flexing his ripped muscles as he captioned the photo with, "Rage."

"In our final week of shooting BLACK ADAM⚡️ our director, Jaume Collet Serra designed very cutting edge, intricate, bad a-- and cool shots," he wrote in the caption, adding, "If you know the comic mythology of BLACK ADAM, then you know/ His rage comes from pain. His pain comes from the loss of his wife and children. He is now the most unstoppable force in the DC Universe or ANY endgame universe⚡️."

He added, "A real privilege and honor for me to bring the antihero, Black Adam to life with cutting edge technology — and partnering with my director Jaume Collet-Serra and our Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher and their hungry and brilliant team of filmmakers and storytellers. Do not go gentle…#finalweekofproduction #cuttingedge #rage #blackadam⚡️ @hhgarcia41 📸."