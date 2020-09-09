Dwayne Johnson Celebrates His Wife Lauren Hashian's Birthday: 'I'm a Grateful Man'

Dwayne Johnson had a special message for his wife, Lauren Hashian, on her birthday

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the No. 1 woman in his life.

The actor, 48, shared a sweet Instagram photo of himself and his wife, music producer Lauren Hashian, in honor of her 36th birthday on Tuesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean - she was the best damn woman that I ever seen" 🖤💥," Johnson wrote in the caption, quoting the lyrics to AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long."

"HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman @laurenhashianofficial who holds it all down and makes our 'big engine' run - with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love 💯🎶❤️," the father of three continued. "I’m a grateful man. Happy Birthday, baby and tequila’s on me 😉🥃#f22."

Image zoom Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson/ Instagram

The couple first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007.

They tied the knot in August 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. The pair shares two daughters: Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2.

Johnson is also a father to 19-year-old daughter Simone from his previous marriage to his business partner Dany Garcia.

The actor recently revealed he, his wife and their two young daughters had tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined at home.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut," he said in an Instagram video. "My No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."

Johnson said all four of them have since recovered, saying, “We are no longer contagious. Thank God, we are healthy.”

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the actor always puts his family first.