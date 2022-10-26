Dwayne Johnson is showing off some moves for his mom's birthday.

On Wednesday, the Black Adam actor shared a clip on Instagram of himself and his mother Ata doing a traditional Samoan dance to celebrate her milestone. Accompanied by a band and a dancer, Johnson, 50, joined in the fun with his mom in the video.

At one point, the routine was interrupted with laughter after one of his daughters ran into the picture to collect the cash on the floor that he had thrown away during the dance.

"Happiest of Birthdays Mom - our matriarch of our aiga 🌺❤️🌊🌴," he wrote in the caption. "We all get such joy seeing you radiate and smile and proudly display our culture. Grace, beauty, dignity, respect and strength. You can feel the mana of our ancestors all around us ✨🪹."

"And thank you for teaching our little girls 'the way' thru kindness, love and strength," Dwayne continued. "Even though these little tornados run in to swoop up some cash 🌪🌪🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️💰😂. Happy Birthday Mom! We love you 🌺❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Baywatch actor often shares his love for his mom. In June, he brought his mom to tears after surprising her with a new home. Sharing a couple of clips of his mother taking a tour of her new house that he purchased for her as a gift, Johnson began a lengthy Instagram caption, "Love you mom and surprise!"

"When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I'll happily take her tears of joy," he said at the time. "I surprised my mom and bought her a new home."

"Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise," he continued.

Hector Vivas/Getty

Noting that he's been "lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years," Johnson added, "but this one is special as she's told me over and over these past few years, 'After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. That's my dream.' "

"Mom, there's no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home 🏠❤️🌺," he wrote. "I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being. Let's all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make 'em happy."

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Daughter Tiana's 4th Birthday: 'My Greatest Joy Is Being Your Daddy'

In one clip, his mom burst into tears after he showed her the family room. "We placed her vintage ukuleles 🎶 up on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn't seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa," he shared in the caption.

"She misses her mom and dad. I miss them too," he continued. "Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen."

"Enjoy your new home mom!!" he wrote at the time before encouraging his mom to "Break out the ukulele and let's 💃🏻🕺🏽😂🎶."