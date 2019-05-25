Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 17-Year-Old Daughter Simone's High School Graduation: 'Very Proud'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter is college-bound!

The Jumanji star, 47, celebrated the high school graduation of his 17-year-old daughter Simone on Friday, proudly sharing a sweet set of photos of her wearing her cap and gown.

In the first of two photos taken at NSU University School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the father-daughter pair smile together, while he swoops in for a rejected kiss in the second.

“And then your babies graduate,” he captioned the post. “Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses.”

Giving her graduation apparel a personalized touch, Simone also included a special Marvel reference in her decorated cap, as half of it featured the Captain America logo, while the other half featured that of Bucky Barnes.

“Love you, thank you for coming,” Simone wrote in the comments section.

Johnson shares Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia. He’s also dad to daughters Jasmine Lia, 3, and Tiana Gia, 13 months, with longtime love Lauren Hashian.

Simone, who served as the Golden Globe Ambassador in 2018, frequently carves out special time to spend with her famous dad, and accompanied him to the Sundance Film Festival in January, where they walked the red carpet at the premiere of his film Fighting with My Family.

Johnson’s oldest daughter was also his date this Valentine’s Day, as he made a special trip to Florida so they could spend the day together.

“Flew from LA to Miami so I could spend an awesome afternoon and lovely dinner with my #1 Valentine @simonegjohnson,” he wrote, tagging his 17-year-old daughter.

Johnson went on to share that although the trip meant he got very “little sleep,” it was “so well worth our invaluable and fun father/daughter time.”

“SO PROUD of her and that apple sure didn’t fall far from this tree,” he added. “Dropped her off, gave her a massive bear hug and back on the bird to get to work.”

Continuing, he wrote, “a special Valentines and now excuse me while I get crazy and bring new meaning to the term ‘mile high club’ by goin’ to town on my chicken and pasta,” adding the hashtags “fatherdaughter” and “grateful.”