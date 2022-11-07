Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 'Black Adam' 's Continued Box Office Success: 'Makes Me VERY Happy'

Dwayne Johnson's new film Black Adam is still dominating the box office.

On Saturday, Johnson shared on Twitter that Black Adam's ticket sales propelled the movie to the global box office's top spot for its third consecutive weekend.

"What a strong piece of #BlackAdam business to wake up to. Our film will be the #1 movie in the world for the 3rd week in a row. 🤯," the actor, 50, wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of Deadline article noting the film's continued financial success. "Makes me VERY happy."

"Ultimately, we should all want our theatrical business to THRIVE as we work thru and past🤞🏾COVID," Johnson added in the post.

Over the weekend, Black Adam made another $18.5 million at the domestic box office three weeks after its Oct. 21 release date, bringing its total U.S. box office earnings to $137.4 million, according to Deadline.

One Piece Film: Red made $9.47 million at the domestic box office for second place over the weekend, while George Clooney and Julia Roberts' romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise made $8.5 million in its third week, according to the outlet.

Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam (2022). Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Johnson is seeing significant success with his DC Expanded Universe film, a superhero passion project which he worked to bring to the big screen for 15 years and stars the actor as an enslaved man who is reborn with the magical powers of gods.

The movie won the domestic box office in its opening weekend with $67 million to show for its first weekend in U.S. theaters.

That number makes for the largest domestic box office opening of Johnson's career outside of films in the main Fast & Furious series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Johnson's previous biggest domestic box office opener as a leading man was in 2019's Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbes & Shaw, which made $60 million in its first weekend in theaters, according to THR.

Black Adam made $73 million in its opening weekend overseas, giving it a global box office opening of $140 million.

The movie's financial success led to Henry Cavill's announcement on Oct. 24 that he will return to the role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe after he made a mid-credits cameo as the Man of Steel in Black Adam.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Aside from Johnson as Black Adam, the film's cast includes Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz (the wife of Black Adam), Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein, Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall (Hawkman), Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel (Cyclone) and Odelya Halevi as Shiruta.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the superhero film is based on DC Comics' anti-hero of the same name. It comes as the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe and is a spinoff of Shazam! — which is getting a sequel, Shazam! The Fury Of The Gods.

Black Adam is in theaters now.