Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans for 'All the Birthday Boy Love' as He Celebrates Turning 50

Dwayne Johnson recently said he has "reached a point in my life" where he realizes "just how vital the idea and essence of time is"

Dwayne Johnson is the birthday boy!

The Black Adam actor turned 50 on Monday, and in a video shared on Instagram, Johnson thanked his fans for the well wishes as he headed on a trip.

He said while wearing sunglasses inside a vehicle, "A little birthday vid on my birthday. I'm getting ready to travel, I just wanted to check in with you guys and just say thank you so much for all the birthday love. I appreciate it. I'm gonna hop on my bird here and I will stop back in again to say thank you guys so much again for the birthday love. Alright guys, thank you."

dwayne johnson Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In the caption, Johnson wrote, "Swoopin' in, before I go wheels up 🦅Just a quick THANK YOU for all the birthday boy love ❤️ 🎂 I'll check back in later and we'll raise a proper 🥃 #fannypacksandbirthdaysuits 😈."

Back in December, the actor and father of three told CNN what his goals for 2022 were: "To be honest, I usually don't have New Year's resolutions. I know I sound like an a------ here but I'm the guy who usually just does it throughout the year. Whatever change needs to happen, I'll get it done and move on."

"But this past year has been different," he continued. "It's opened my eyes a bit more to real change that needs to my attention. Work flow, work stream, what and who in my life really need my attention, what truly should be getting me out of bed. I've reached a point in my life this past year where I realized just how vital the idea and essence of time is; who and what gets my time these days."

Johnson added, "We don't get time back, so in 2022 and beyond, the people, the projects, the energy, the everything. Life. If it gets my time and gets me out of bed, then I'll go to sleep knowing it was worth it and it was all time wisely spent. Time is our greatest and most valuable currency."

Back in June, Johnson opened up to PEOPLE about life as a girl dad, insisting that the most important thing he's discovered while raising his daughters is to "just be there."

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things," he said at the time. "Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them."