Dwayne Johnson Has Cameo in 'Fast X' Despite Vowing Not to Return amid Vin Diesel Feud: Report

Dwayne Johnson returns for a cameo as Luke Hobbs in the new Fast and Furious movie despite previously saying he was done with the franchise.

According to a report from The Wrap, Johnson's surprise appearance comes during a scene at the end of the credits for Fast X, which is in theaters next Friday, May 19.

A spokesperson for Universal Pictures declined to comment.

Johnson, 51, joined the movie series with 2011's Fast Five and fans last saw him in character for the 2019 spinoff with Jason Statham, Hobbs & Shaw.

Statham returns as Deckard Shaw in the new movie, which has a cast that includes Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, John Cena, Rita Moreno, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel and more. The late Paul Walker's daughter Meadow also makes a cameo in the sequel.

Johnson's cameo comes two years after he said he refused to return to the Fast and Furious movies and spoke out against Diesel, 55.

In November 2021, Diesel made an Instagram post calling Johnson his "little brother" and publicly asked the actor to return for the "finale of Fast 10."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel in 2011. Buda Mendes/LatinContent via Getty

"As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits," Diesel wrote at the time.

"I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo," he continued, referencing Walker, who died in November 2013. "I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

Speaking to CNN a month after that, Johnson said he was "very surprised" by the Instagram post, which he called "an example of his manipulation."

"This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise," he told the outlet in December 2021. "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return."

"I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem," added Johnson.

Johnson continued, "I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

At the time, the actor added that he was "confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience," and said he "truly" wished his "former costars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter."

Johnson previously told Vanity Fair in October 2021 that he only agreed to appear in 2017's The Fate of the Furious if he didn't have to share any scenes with Diesel.

"I wanted to forgo drama," he said at the time. "I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody."