Dwayne Johnson Says He Was 'Born to Play' Black Adam in First Look at Upcoming DC Superhero Film

Dwayne Johnson Says He Was 'Born to Play' Black Adam in First Look at Upcoming DC Film

Dwayne Johnson has found the role he was "born to play" in his upcoming superhero film Black Adam.

The actor, 49, who plays the eponymous long-imprisoned archenemy of Shazam, revealed a first look at his DC Extended Universe debut during the virtual DC FanDome event on Saturday.

"As you guys know, this character, this film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time," Johnson said. "And I have worked so hard, worked these hands, these callouses, my fingers to the bone on this project, because it's the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam."

He also teased that the film has "without question, some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of" and some "breathtaking, holy s--- scenes that I know you're really going to love." Although post-production just began, he went on to present one of the first scenes in the movie, the introduction of Black Adam.

"Now, what you're going to see here is why the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," Johnson prefaced the sneak peek.

The brief clip features a group of explorers happening upon a cave, where they find a crown hovering in the air above some etchings carved into the ground. After a bolt of lightning explodes from the ground, a hooded Black Adam emerges, zapping one of the explorers to dust before the rest open fire on him, only for him to catch some bullets and begin to wreak more havoc on the small army.

Johnson was joined virtually by costars Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell. Sarah Shahi also appeared in the clip as Adrianna Tomaz, who takes on the superhero identity of Isis.

The retired WWE star paid tribute to his fellow cast and crew in July, when production wrapped on the movie.

"It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life," Johnson wrote at the time. "This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career."