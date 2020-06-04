Dwayne Johnson Asks 'Where Is Our Leader?' in Passionate Video Supporting Black Lives Matter

Dwayne Johnson repeatedly asked "Where are you?" while asking for a leader to help America rise from the pain of George Floyd's death

Dwayne Johnson posted an 8-minute video passionately calling for a "compassionate leader" to help "America rise."

Johnson's video, posted on Twitter just after midnight on Thursday, addresses the protests occurring across the country and the world in the wake of George Floyd's death.

“Where are you? Where is our leader?” Johnson, 48, starts in the video. He repeatedly asks the question "Where are you?" throughout the rest of the powerful video.

“Where is our leader at this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard?” Johnson says.

“Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you, I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because Black lives matter.’ Where are you?” Johnson says.

"Where are you? Because here's what happens when you extend a hand and you reach out to Americans who are in pain and they stand with you. Here's what happens: the entire country stands and rises as well," he continues.

The actor then references how former president Barack Obama has addressed the pain of the nation. Johnson never names President Donald Trump, but seemingly refers to him throughout by asking "Where are you?"

“We must become the leaders we are looking for. I’ll ask it one more time: Where are you? Where is that compassionate leader who steps up and takes accountability for his country and all the people in our country?” Johnson says later. “Where are you? I’ll tell you what, we’re here. We’re all here. The process to change has already begun. You can feel it across our country. Change is happening. It’s going to take time. We’re going to get beat up. We’re going to take our lumps. There’s going to be blood, but the process of change has already begun.”

On Wednesday, formal criminal charges were filed in Minnesota against the three other policemen who were present at the time of Floyd's May 25 death, according to a warrant reviewed by PEOPLE.

The charges join the previous ones for Derek Chauvin, 44, the former officer who was seen with his knee firmly planted on the back of Floyd's neck. Chauvin's murder charge was also upgraded to second degree, and he faces a manslaughter charge as well. The three other officers — Thomas Lane, 37; Tou Thao, 34; and J. Alexander Kueng, 26 — face charges on on aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.