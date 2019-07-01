Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Take On Danny DeVito and Danny Glover in New Jumanji 3 Trailer

After the surprisingly successful Jumanji film in 2017, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are back with the sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level.

During their second adventure, the group discovers that the video game world is different from they’ve seen before. This time, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, Spencer’s grandfather and his elderly friend, arrive in the game as Johnson and Hart’s avatars, creating confusion for the foursome.

The new players will have to brave the elements to escape the dangers that lurk and save the land of Jumanji while looking for their friends.

Resuming from where the 2017 film left off, the original cast of high school students, who starred as playable avatars in the Jumanji video game, are reunited and return on their quest to find Spencer (played by Alex Wolff), who has suddenly disappeared into game.

Nick Jonas‘s character was briefly seen in the trailer, and last summer’s breakout star Awkwafina was also glimpsed in a scene.

The first film in the series, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a surprise smash hit. The reboot of the 1995 film starring Robin Williams grossed over $962 million worldwide when it was released in December 2017, just in time for the peak holiday movie season.

Jake Kasdan returned to direct the sequel, alongside co-writers Jeff Pinker and Scott Rosenberg. Kasdan is also known for his role as executive producer for the hit TV series Fresh of the Boat and New Girl.

Johnson previously announced a sequel in the rebooted franchise just over a year ago in June 2018.

“Officially planting our JUMANJI flag. On DECEMBER 13th, 2019 – the game is not over,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I hold JUMANJI very close to my heart and I’m beyond grateful you made our movie into the global juggernaut ($1BILLION+) it became. Can’t wait for you to see what our new adventure & new characters have in store as Christmas comes early.”

The film will be in theaters December 13, 2019.