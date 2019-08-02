Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba Battled on Hobbs & Shaw Set Over PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Title

Luckily for Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba, there can be more than one Sexiest Man Alive.

Both actors have taken PEOPLE’s prestigious title, with Johnson grabbing the cover in 2016 and Elba joining the club just last year as the reigning Sexiest Man.

It just so happened that Elba received the honor while filming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside Johnson in London, leading to some friendly competition on set between the actors.

“He came on set full of bravado,” Johnson told USA Today. “I reminded him, ‘Yes, you are PEOPLE magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2018. I however, am the Sexiest Man Alive in what is called perpetuity. That means for life.’ “

The movie’s director David Leitch told the outlet that Johnson congratulated Elba after the two had a laugh on set, “but it was clear he doesn’t want to give up the mantel,” Leitch added of Johnson.

And it seems like Elba is now taking a couple tips from Johnson.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Elba said he preferred the Sexiest Man title over Hobbs & Shaw‘s “Black Superman” line, adding that “as long as I am alive, I am the sexiest — that’s what Dwayne told me to say anyways.”

Image zoom Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Elba recently admitted to PEOPLE that most fans ask him what it’s like wearing the crown — and got a jab in about his costar.

“I tell them that I’m proud to hold the title and I’m glad the magazine finally came to its senses,” the actor, 46, joked. “I mean really? Dwayne Johnson, Sexiest Man Alive? Please.”

The two men currently star as adversaries alongside Jason Statham in the new Fast & Furious spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw. While Johnson and Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively, Elba makes his debut to the franchise as the cyber-engineered mercenary Brixton.

Elba’s penchant for fast cars will also be featured in the new stunt show titled Elba vs. Block, which pits the actor against professional rally car driver Ken Block, known for his viral Gymkhana video series.

The apple also didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Elba’s 5-year-old son Winston, who just recently “invaded” the Hobbs & Shaw press junket.

“Nobody realized who the little kid speeding on his scooter—zooming around them like they were obstacles on a course—was,” the actor says. “I guess he gets his need for speed from his dad!”

Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters now.