"The most important thing with our movie was to ALWAYS take care of families around the world by giving you options to watch it," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wrote on Instagram Thursday

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's Adventure Jungle Cruise to Debut in Theaters and on Disney+

Calling all Disney fans seeking Jungle Cruise news: The day has come.

The long-awaited adventure film, based on the Disney Parks attraction of the same name and starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt, will be sailing onto screens July 30.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Johnson, 49, shared the news in an Instagram video Thursday morning, revealing that the film will premiere both in theaters and on Disney+, the latter with Premier Access (a one-time $29.99 fee for subscribers).

"Join my ace Emily Blunt (the female Indiana Jones) and myself on THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME as our DISNEY's JUNGLE CRUISE hits theaters and your living rooms ON THE SAME DAY — JULY 30th," Johnson wrote alongside the announcement clip.

He went on to say that "The most important thing with our movie was to ALWAYS take care of families around the world by giving you options to watch it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

"Audience first ☝🏾" Johnson added. "Let's own our 2021 comeback as we get back into the swing of life — ALL ABOARD!!"

In Jungle Cruise, Blunt, 38, plays Lily Houghton, a researcher aiming to find Lagrimas de Cristal who hires Johnson's character, Frank, a river guide tasked with guiding her to it.

"There is a legend in the jungles of the Amazon of a tree that heals all," Lily tells Frank, as shown in a trailer released last March. "It could change the world, but if it gets into the wrong hands it could awaken a great evil."

"But you've never had the key," she responds, holding a rock-like pendant in her hand.

Jungle Cruise movie Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Jungle Cruise | Credit: Walt Disney Studios

RELATED VIDEO: Disney Live Action Remakes in the Works!

The pair embark on a great adventure, traversing the jungle in search of the tree. Along the way, they encounter various dangers and obstacles — hissing snakes, leopards on the attack and a human-manned submarine that seems intent on getting in their way.

"I've been looking for this tree longer than anybody. I've tracked the legend of every village, every island. Nothing," Frank says. "You're searching for something that can't be found."