Dwayne Johnson Admits Vin Diesel Jokes 'Play Great' in His Movies, Including Red Notice

Dwayne Johnson insisted Vin Diesel jokes are never his idea, but admitted the bits are always a hit with viewers

Dwayne Johnson isn't afraid to crack a few jokes in his latest film, Red Notice — even if one of them is at the expense of his former costar, Vin Diesel.

Johnson, 49, confirmed to Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show Tuesday that his Netflix heist thriller features a playful dig at Diesel, 54, whom he publicly feuded with after the two starred in multiple Fast & Furious films together.

When host Jess Cagle told Johnson he worried the joke would "set everything off again" between the two stars, Johnson insisted the Red Notice bit was not his idea.

RED NOTICE Credit: Frank Masi/NETFLIX

"People were asking me about that and they just, they find a way, and you know, what's interesting is, you know, these Vin diesel jokes, which play great by the way to the audience, which is always a good thing... because it's really, it's all about them."

He continued, "But, people think these jokes come from me and they actually don't. I mean, you'd be surprised at how many people come to me with 'I got a great one.' I'm like 'okay.' 'I got another great Vin Diesel joke.' 'I'm sure you do.' Always funny."

Diesel and Johnson first sparked their feud in 2016, when Johnson called out his male costars from The Fate of the Furious on Instagram, writing, "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses."

While he and Diesel later settled their issues in a private meeting, Diesel reflected on working with Johnson years later in a Men's Health profile published in June. At the time, Diesel admitted he used "tough love" with Johnson while working on the film.

"I could give a lot of tough love," he said. "Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson Fast Five - 2011 Credit: Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

When asked about Diesel's comments by Vanity Fair, Johnson laughed and told the magazine, "One part of me feels like there's no way I would dignify any of that bull---- with an answer. I've been around the block a lot of times. Unlike [Diesel], I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently."

He added, "I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there's some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it's just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed. And somewhere I'm sure Fellini is laughing too."