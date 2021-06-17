Timothée Chalamet's Dune to World Premiere at Venice Film Festival in September

The annual festival runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11 this year

Dune is heading to the Venice Film Festival!

On Thursday, the film festival announced that the forthcoming Warner Bros. film based on Frank Herbert's science fiction novel of the same will premiere at the famed event in September.

Screening at the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido di Venezia, Dune will premiere on Friday, Sept. 3. The annual festival runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11 this year.

The film's director, Denis Villeneuve, was last at the Italy-based film festival with his film Arrival in 2016.

Venice chief Alberto Barbera is set to share the full lineup for the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in late July, Deadline reported.

Dune

In the film, Timothee Chalamet plays Prince Paul Atreides, who leads nomadic tribes in a battle for control of the desert planet Arrakis for a special spice that extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought and makes faster-than-light travel practical.

The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

While the book told the whole story in one installment, Villeneuve, 53, told Vanity Fair in May 2020 that he will tell the story in two movies. "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie," Villeneuve said. "The world is too complex. It's a world that takes its power in details."

"No matter what you believe, Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt," he added. "That's why I think that Dune, this book, was written in the 20th century. It was a distant portrait of the reality of the oil and the capitalism and the exploitation-the overexploitation-of Earth. Today, things are just worse. It's a coming-of-age story, but also a call for action for the youth."