Timothée Chalamet Rides a Sandworm in 'Dune: Part Two' Trailer — Which Promises More Zendaya

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are back for more desert-filled adventures together.

The pair return as Paul Atreides and Chani in the first trailer for Dune: Part Two, a sequel to their 2021 film that earned six Oscar wins.

Directed again by Denis Villeneuve, the movie sees the addition of Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Tim Blake Nelson to the cast. Returning stars also include Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling.

Dune: Part Two will "explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The first movie, which is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name and comes after the 1984 David Lynch film, covers about half of the events that take place in the book.

Zendaya is expected to have a larger role in Dune: Part Two. Fans were previously disappointed by the star's limited screen time in the first film — Chani only appeared for about seven minutes total despite Dune's 2-hour-and-35-minute run time — but director Villeneuve promised to "develop some characters" in the second installment.

"There are some characters that are less developed that I'm keeping for the second film — that's the way I found the equilibrium," Villeneuve told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. "We tried in [Dune: Part One] to stay as close as possible to Paul's experience. Then, in the second one, I will have time to develop some characters that were left aside a little bit. That's the theory. I hope it will work."

Villeneuve (also known for films like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and Sicario) told Deadline in March 2022 that the new film is "going to be another beautiful journey in the desert again."

He added, "It's the journey where Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, make contact with the Fremen culture and meet with the Fremen. It's Paul's journey against the enemy. It's a movie that will be more cinematic."

Dune: Part Two hits theaters Nov. 3.