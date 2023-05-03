Timothée Chalamet Rides a Sandworm in 'Dune: Part Two' Trailer — Which Promises More Zendaya

The trailer also showcases Florence Pugh and Austin Butler's new characters

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 3, 2023 12:16 PM

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are back for more desert-filled adventures together.

The pair return as Paul Atreides and Chani in the first trailer for Dune: Part Two, a sequel to their 2021 film that earned six Oscar wins.

Directed again by Denis Villeneuve, the movie sees the addition of Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Tim Blake Nelson to the cast. Returning stars also include Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling.

Dune: Part Two will "explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

timothee chalamet and zendaya in Dune 2
Warner Bros.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first movie, which is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name and comes after the 1984 David Lynch film, covers about half of the events that take place in the book.

DUNE 2 Florence Pugh
Warner Bros.

Zendaya is expected to have a larger role in Dune: Part Two. Fans were previously disappointed by the star's limited screen time in the first film — Chani only appeared for about seven minutes total despite Dune's 2-hour-and-35-minute run time — but director Villeneuve promised to "develop some characters" in the second installment.

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet on Their Instant Chemistry While Making Dune: 'She Was Like a Breath of Fresh Air'

"There are some characters that are less developed that I'm keeping for the second film — that's the way I found the equilibrium," Villeneuve told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. "We tried in [Dune: Part One] to stay as close as possible to Paul's experience. Then, in the second one, I will have time to develop some characters that were left aside a little bit. That's the theory. I hope it will work."

DUNE 2 Zendaya
Warner Bros.

Villeneuve (also known for films like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and Sicario) told Deadline in March 2022 that the new film is "going to be another beautiful journey in the desert again."

He added, "It's the journey where Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, make contact with the Fremen culture and meet with the Fremen. It's Paul's journey against the enemy. It's a movie that will be more cinematic."

Dune: Part Two hits theaters Nov. 3.

Related Articles
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a Big Lebowski Sequel — with One Catch
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a 'Big Lebowski' Sequel — with One Catch! (Exclusive)
Madonna's photos with Julia Garner on her IG story
Madonna and Julia Garner Pose Together Months After Musician's Biopic Was Put on Hold: 'We're Madonna'
Jane Fonda photographed at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood, CA, on April 20, 2023.
Jane Fonda on Why at 85 She's the Happiest She's Ever Been: 'Life Gets Better with Age' (Exclusive)
Austin Butler in Dune Part Two
Austin Butler Is Unrecognizable with Fully Shaved Head in 'Dune: Part Two' First Look
David Harbour in Gran Turismo
Orlando Bloom and David Harbour Train a Video Game Expert for Real-Life Racing in 'Gran Turismo' Trailer
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone Reprising 'Cliffhanger' Role for Reboot 30 Years After Original Movie
Mia Goth
See 'X' and 'Pearl' Star Mia Goth Return in 'MaXXXine' First Look Photo with Halsey
Hilary Swank in Ordinary Angels.
Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson Star in Trailer for Emotional True Story 'Ordinary Angels' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM); Red Table Talk Is Back! See Jada Pinkett Smith, Daughter Willow and Mom Adrienne in First Trailer (credit Facebook/Sophy Holland)
Nick Cannon Slams 'Red Table Talk' as 'That Toxic Table' After Facebook Watch Shutdown
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Chris Pratt attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 04: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a keynote address by Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse at CES 2023 at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on January 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and features about 3,100 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 100,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Is 'Very Proud' of Son-in-Law Chris Pratt's New 'Guardians' Film
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Jack Nicholson attends the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance While Attending Lakers Playoff Game in L.A.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Jesse Plemons Says Marriage to Kirsten Dunst Surprised Him: 'It Does Feel Different, in a Good Way'
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson Remembers Being a 'Mermaid at Heart' as a 'Coney Island Girl' (Exclusive)
Chris Pratt Jokes About Delivering Marvel's First F-Bomb: 'Take That, Samuel L. Jackson!'
Chris Pratt Jokes About Delivering Marvel's First 'F-Bomb': 'Take That, Samuel L. Jackson!'
Michelle Yeoh And Ariana Grande In Costume For The First Time On Wicked Set
See Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande Filming 'Wicked' in Full Costume on Set in England