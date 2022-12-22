'Dune: Part Two': Everything to Know

Prepare to re-enter the world of Dune.

Shortly after the first Dune premiered in October 2021, production company Legendary confirmed that a sequel was already in the works. "This is only the beginning...Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead," Legendary posted on Twitter, adding, "We're excited to continue the journey!"

Like the first film, Dune: Part Two is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name, covering roughly the second half of the book. All-star cast members including lead character Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin will return in the sequel, alongside new faces like Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh.

"Florence is really special," Chalamet recently told Variety of his new costar Pugh, whom he previously worked with on 2019's Little Women. "She's an incredible actor. She was incredible in Dune — seriously incredible. She brought a gravitas to the role."

Filming for Dune: Part Two wrapped in December 2022 and the highly-anticipated movie to set to premiere in 2023.

From the official synopsis to the scheduled release date, here is everything to know about Dune: Part Two.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Warner bros. entertainment

Dune: Part Two picks up right where the first Dune film left off and is based on roughly the second half of Herbert's science fiction novel. According to the film's official synopsis, Dune: Part Two "will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides [Chalamet] as he unites with Chani [Zendaya] and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Prior to filming, Bardem, who plays Stilgar, told audience members at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival that the sequel will "surprise people" — clarifying that fans will "be surprised by the way they put it together."

Zendaya is also expected to play a larger role in Dune: Part Two. Fans were previously disappointed by the star's limited screen time in the first film — her character, Chani, only appeared for about seven minutes total despite Dune's 2-hour-and-35-minute run time — but director Denis Villeneuve promised to "develop some characters" in the second installment.

"There are some characters that are less developed that I'm keeping for the second film — that's the way I found the equilibrium," Villeneuve told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. "We tried in [Dune: Part One] to stay as close as possible to Paul's experience. Then, in the second one, I will have time to develop some characters that were left aside a little bit. That's the theory. I hope it will work."

Who is in the cast of Dune: Part Two?

Momodu Mansaray/Getty ; Michael Buckner/Variety ; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Many A-list actors are set to reprise their roles in Dune: Part Two. The cast includes Chalamet, Zendaya, Brolin, Bardem, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling.

New cast members Pugh, Walken, Austin Butler and Léa Seydoux will also appear in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Who is directing Dune: Part Two?

Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty

Denis Villeneuve is directing, as well as writing, Dune: Part Two. He also wrote and directed the 2021 adaption.

After filming for Dune: Part One wrapped, Zendaya spoke about her experience working with Villeneuve to Empire. "He's so kind and attentive to all of his actors," Zendaya said of the director, adding, "Denis understands what he wants from us but he's also very collaborative, allowing me to have my take on the character as well. I don't want to jinx anything but I can't wait to explore her more. I hope I get to learn more from Denis. I love to learn from people who are great at their job."

Other directorial credits for the Canadian filmmaker include Prisoners (2013), Arrival (2016) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

Where was Dune: Part Two filmed?

Chiabella James/Warner Bros

According to Collider, the cast returned to Budapest, Abu Dhabi and Jordan to film the sequel. Parts of the upcoming movie were also filmed in Italy, marking a new location for Dune.

Filming for Dune: Part Two wrapped in December 2022 and actor Brolin celebrated the feat on Instagram. "Dune did it," he wrote alongside a mirror selfie.

When will Dune: Part Two be released?

Chiabella James/Warner Bros

Dune: Part Two is set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 3, 2023, over two years after the first film was released.