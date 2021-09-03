Dune Gets 'Blockbuster' First Reactions: 'Astonishingly Vivid'

Timothée Chalamet stars in the adaptation of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel, which hits theatres Oct. 22

Dune is already pulling in rave reviews!

The sci-fi film, which premiered Friday at the Venice Film Festival, has many critics praising it as first reactions begin to roll in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dune reminds us what a Hollywood blockbuster can be," Xan Brooks of The Guardian wrote.

Justin Chang of The Los Angeles Times said director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) "draws you into an astonishingly vivid, sometimes plausibly unnerving vision of the future" throughout the movie.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET and zendaya Credit: Warner bros. entertainment

Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune (titled on-screen as Dune: Part One) is based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. The movie is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of the book and covers roughly the first half of the story.

With that in mind, Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly said, "If you're already knee-deep in Herbert mythology, you'll thrill to every whispered word" but warned, "if you come in not knowing the difference between a Holtzman shield and a hole in the floor, it's a longer walk."

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET Credit: Warner bros. entertainment

Those that haven't read the novel, however, can still find the film "breathtaking," according to Catherine Bray from Film of the Week.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"It's been a while since I've seen a fantasy film go all out and fully commit to a mode of high seriousness, and I suspect that if what you love most about Marvel is the quips, you might not like Dune very much," she wrote.

zendaya Credit: Warner bros. entertainment

"It took me a little while to get into this register of storytelling," she later confessed, "but luckily Dune gives you a long while. It's a magnificent epic."

Robbie Collin of the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph said Dune is "science-fiction at its most majestic, unsettling and enveloping."

"Watching it feels like wandering through some enormous, otherworldly structure built in honour of higher powers you've never heard of – and, from the look of the place, rather hope don't actually exist," he explained.

Dune Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros

Ben Travis of Empire Magazine called it "an absorbing, awe-inspiringly huge adaptation of (half of) Frank Herbert's novel that will wow existing acolytes," that he said will "hook" newcomers "on its Spice-fuelled visions."

"If Part Two never happens, it'll be a travesty," he added.