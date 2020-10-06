Dune's Release Delayed a Year, Will Debut in Theaters October 2021: Reports

Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation joins No Time To Die and F9 as the latest films to be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic

Fans of the iconic Dune series will have to wait another year to see the latest adaptation in theaters.

Warner Bros. has not released a new date of release for the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie. The new date will reportedly be October 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A rep for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dune is the latest film to be pushed back from theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984 was delayed from October 2020 to Dec. 25.

Daniel Craig’s last foray as James Bond in No Time To Die was set for a November release, but was pushed back to April 2021.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Netflix's Maniac), was originally set for release in April 2020 before being postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience," Universal previously said in a statement, according to Deadline. "We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time to Die next year."