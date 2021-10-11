Dune Costume Designers Used 'Places from the Past' to Create the Fashion of the Future: WATCH

Ahead of the Dune premiere, the costume designers who helped bring director Denis Villeneuve's vision to life are sharing how they crafted the film's captivating fashions.

In a new exclusive featurette shared with PEOPLE, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, two costume designers who worked on Dune, share some behind-the-scenes glimpses at the upcoming sci-fi adventure film, which debuts in theaters and for 30 days on HBO Max starting Oct. 22.

Villeneuve says at the start of the featurette that he wanted Dune's costumes to look like they came "from another world," with each item having "complexity and style."

Dune, which follows the 1984 film of the same name and is based on the original 1965 Frank Herbert novel, is a science fiction story, but West, a costume designer, says that Villeneuve wanted to push beyond the confines of the genre.

"He didn't want to make a run of the mill, sci-fi film," she says in the featurette. "He wanted something more psychological, but it was a big undertaking."

Morgan, the other designer, adds, "The logistical needs of the film were equal to the creative needs, so we really had to mount a small army to achieve this."

After consulting medieval references for inspiration, West and Morgan created over 200 specialty costumes for Dune, with West saying she and her team used a "wealth of places from the past to create the future."

Along with West and Morgan, the featurette also includes interviews from some of the film's stars, with David Dastmalchian — who plays Dune's Piter de Vries — saying the costumes were "one of the best things I've ever worn in a film."

Zendaya, who stars as Chani, described the costumes as "gorgeous" and praised "the way they fit everyone."

Speaking specifically of the film's iconic stillsuits, which characters wear for protection and survival on the planet of Arrakis, Zendaya added, "It's heavy duty, to make something that's just like a gray thing look so beautiful and I don't know how they did it."

Zendaya's co-star Timothée Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides, also complimented the stillsuits, saying, "There was something about those stillsuits that were very practical. I felt myself come to when I put it on."

Dune tells the story of a distant future on the planet Arrakis, where the House Atreides find themselves caught in the middle of a war between the native Fremens and their enemies, the House Harkonnen, who have invaded Arrakis.